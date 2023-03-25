Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 795 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $187,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

