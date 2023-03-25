iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IJS opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
