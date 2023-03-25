Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.06 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

