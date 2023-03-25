Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

