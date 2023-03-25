Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

