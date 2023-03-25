Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 551.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.92. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

