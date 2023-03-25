Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 478 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

