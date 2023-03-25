Advocate Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
