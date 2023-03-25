Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 373 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

