Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWR opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.