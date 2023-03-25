Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Lowered by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $299.63 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

