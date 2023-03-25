Advocate Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Up 3.4 %

AVA opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.