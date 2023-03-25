Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Hologic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

