Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,161,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

