Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.