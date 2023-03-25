Private Trust Co. NA Has $993,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

