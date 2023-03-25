Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.22 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 1,372.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

