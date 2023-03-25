Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

