Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $248,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 738 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.10. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

