Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $314,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,903,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $558.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

