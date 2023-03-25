Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.86

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 3314910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

