Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.85

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 46989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

