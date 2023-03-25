Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.10

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 64137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,877. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

