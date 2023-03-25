Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $188.49

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $188.49 and last traded at $188.49, with a volume of 4274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.72.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70. The stock has a market cap of $974.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

