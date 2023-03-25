MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$970.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.1 %

MLKN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.45.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Featured Stories

