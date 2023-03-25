Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

