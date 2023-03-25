Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,875 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.