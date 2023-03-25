The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 206462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Specifically, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock worth $1,592,796 and have sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.