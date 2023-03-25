Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lowered by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

