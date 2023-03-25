S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $469,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI opened at $334.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.93.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

