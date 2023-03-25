Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 4,800 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

