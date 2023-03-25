BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $328.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

