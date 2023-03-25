380 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.