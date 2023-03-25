Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.