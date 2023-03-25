BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $190.41 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

