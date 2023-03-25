Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

