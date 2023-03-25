BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

