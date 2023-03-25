BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.
Insider Activity
Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.