Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $681.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

