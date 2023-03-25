Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.