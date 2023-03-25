Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills
In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Stock Up 3.2 %
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
