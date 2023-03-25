Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $4.29 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

