18,818 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

