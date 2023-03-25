Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $5.10 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 701.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $502.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

