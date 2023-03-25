Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

MO stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

