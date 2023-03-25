Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 672 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

