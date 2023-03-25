Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 34,235 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

