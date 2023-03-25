Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,441 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.00 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
