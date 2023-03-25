Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

