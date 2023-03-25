PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 15,124 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Builders Union LLP increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLBY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

